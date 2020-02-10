What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Kelly Clarkson, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally have always appreciated Kelly Clarkson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Clarkson right now? On Google Trends Kelly Clarkson had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Kelly Clarkson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.4. so by that measure, Kelly Clarkson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Clarkson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Clarkson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Clarkson are also searching for these related terms: kelly clarkson show, kelly clarkson song, kelly clarkson christmas, kelly clarkson husband, john legend, kelly clarkson songs, john legend kelly clarkson, the kelly clarkson show, kelly clarkson the voice, the voice, kelly clarkson 2019, kelly clarkson american idol, kelly clarkson worth, kelly clarkson net worth, kelly clarkson kids, stronger kelly clarkson, because of you kelly clarkson, because of you, reba, stronger, kelly clarkson underneath the tree, underneath the tree, kelly clarkson vegas, who is kelly clarkson and kelly clarkson weight.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Clarkson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones