What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Miranda Kerr, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally have always appreciated Miranda Kerr, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Miranda Kerr right now? On Google Trends Miranda Kerr had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 88 seven days ago, 80 six days ago, 66 five days ago, 80 four days ago, 64 three days ago, 64 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 78. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-31 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Miranda Kerr’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 63.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.9. so by that measure, Miranda Kerr is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Miranda Kerr never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Miranda Kerr has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Miranda Kerr are also searching for these related terms: orlando bloom miranda kerr, orlando bloom, instagram miranda kerr, miranda kerr kids, katy perry, evan spiegel, miranda kerr 2019, miranda kerr evan spiegel, miranda kerr wedding, miranda kerr and orlando bloom, miranda kerr victoria secret, miranda kerr baby, victoria secret, miranda kerr net worth, adriana lima, miranda kerr hot, miranda kerr husband, jho low miranda kerr, miranda kerr height, miranda kerr sexy, miranda kerr age, miranda kerr children, jho low, kora organics and miranda kerr royal albert.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Miranda Kerr, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones