What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on James Franco, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally really like James Franco, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Franco right now? On Google Trends James Franco had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 69 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare James Franco’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.3. so by that measure, James Franco has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Franco never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Franco has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for James Franco are also searching for these related terms: dave franco, james franco movies, james franco movie, james franco brother, seth rogen, seth rogen james franco, james de franco, james franco film, james franco gay, james franco spiderman, spiderman, dave and james franco, james franco 2019, james franco and dave franco, young james franco, 6 underground, james franco net worth, james franco roast, james franco instagram, james franco the room, why him, james franco brothers, james franco james dean, james dean and seth rogen and james franco.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Franco, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones