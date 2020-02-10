Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Gary Shirley, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally am a big fan of Gary Shirley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gary Shirley right now? On Google Trends Gary Shirley had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 89 five days ago, 59 four days ago, 0 three days ago, 0 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Gary Shirley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.4. so by that measure, Gary Shirley has regressed. But in any case Gary Shirley can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-02-09, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Gary Shirley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Gary Shirley.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gary Shirley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones