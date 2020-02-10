What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Tony Parker, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tony Parker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tony Parker right now? On Google Trends Tony Parker had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 4 three days ago, 4 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 4. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 7. If we compare Tony Parker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 5.3. so by that measure, Tony Parker has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tony Parker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tony Parker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Tony Parker are also searching for these related terms: peter parker, tony stark, peter parker tony stark, nba, tony parker wife, tony parker taille, tony parker eva longoria, eva longoria, spurs, tony stark and peter parker, kobe bryant, femme tony parker, tony parker femme, basket tony parker, tony beets, tony parker net worth, tony parker retirement, parker schnabel, tim duncan, lebron james, tony parker age, tony parker stats, michael jordan, tony beets net worth and peter parker and tony stark fanfiction.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tony Parker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones