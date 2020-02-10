Hello! I have found some curious things on Maksim Chmerkovskiy, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally really like Maksim Chmerkovskiy, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maksim Chmerkovskiy right now? On Google Trends Maksim Chmerkovskiy had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.3. so by that measure, Maksim Chmerkovskiy has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Maksim Chmerkovskiy never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maksim Chmerkovskiy has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09 and my research indicates that people searching for Maksim Chmerkovskiy are also searching for these related terms: maksim chmerkovskiy instagram.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones