Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Sarah Hyland, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have always appreciated Sarah Hyland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Hyland right now? On Google Trends Sarah Hyland had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Sarah Hyland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.5. so by that measure, Sarah Hyland has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Hyland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Hyland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Hyland are also searching for these related terms: modern family, sarah hyland modern family, ariel winter, modern family cast, sarah hyland age, wells adams, sarah hyland wells adams, matt prokop, julie bowen, sarah hyland instagram, modern family haley, sarah hyland bikini, sarah hyland net worth, haley dunphy, sofia vergara, sarah hyland hot, sarah hyland height, matt prokop and sarah hyland, sarah hyland kidney, sarah hyland health, geek charming, sarah hyland parents, sarah hyland pregnant, dominic sherwood and sarah hyland wardrobe.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Hyland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones