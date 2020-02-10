What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Gerard Butler, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally really like Gerard Butler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gerard Butler right now? On Google Trends Gerard Butler had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Gerard Butler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 70.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.6. so by that measure, Gerard Butler has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gerard Butler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gerard Butler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Gerard Butler are also searching for these related terms: gerard butler movies, gerard butler movie, gerard butler film, fallen angel, angel has fallen, 300 gerard butler, gerard butler angel has fallen, 300, gerard butler 2019, gerard butler wife, gerard butler fallen movies, gerard butler filme, jennifer aniston, gerard butler jennifer aniston, actor gerard butler, russell crowe, gerard butler phantom, phantom of the opera gerard butler, gerard butler morgan freeman, morgan freeman, gerard butler peliculas, london has fallen, gerard butler netflix, gerard butler net worth and gerard butler age.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gerard Butler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones