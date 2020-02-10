What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Vanessa Hudgens, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally have always appreciated Vanessa Hudgens, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vanessa Hudgens right now? On Google Trends Vanessa Hudgens had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-31 when they had a rank of 15. If we compare Vanessa Hudgens’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.3. so by that measure, Vanessa Hudgens is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Vanessa Hudgens never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vanessa Hudgens has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Vanessa Hudgens are also searching for these related terms: austin butler, austin butler vanessa hudgens, zac efron vanessa hudgens, zac efron, vanessa hudgens and austin, austin butler and vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens christmas, high school musical, high school musical vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens movie, kuzma, knight before christmas, christmas knight, zac efron and vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens bad boys, vanessa hudgens knight before christmas, vanessa hudgens movies, kyle kuzma, bad boys, vanessa hudgens age, vanessa hudgens 2019, vanessa hudgens netflix, instagram vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens the knight before christmas and vanessa hudgens boyfriend.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vanessa Hudgens, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones