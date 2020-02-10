Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on James Blunt, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally really like James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 45 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.1. so by that measure, James Blunt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: monsters, monsters james blunt, james blunt lyrics, beautiful james blunt, beautiful, cold, james blunt cold, james blunt song, james blunt 2020, james blunt songs, james blunt tour, goodbye my lover, james blunt goodbye my lover, beautiful james blunt lyrics, youtube james blunt, james blunt 2019, james blunt you beautiful, james blunt monsters lyrics, 1973 james blunt, monsters james blunt lyrics, james blunt monster, james blunt father, james blunt concert, monsters lyrics and monsters james blunt meaning.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones