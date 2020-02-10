Hello! I have found some fun facts on Danielle Staub, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally have always appreciated Danielle Staub, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Danielle Staub right now? On Google Trends Danielle Staub had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 14. If we compare Danielle Staub’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.9. so by that measure, Danielle Staub has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Danielle Staub never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Danielle Staub has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Danielle Staub are also searching for these related terms: teresa giudice danielle staub, teresa giudice, danielle real housewives, teresa and danielle staub, danielle staub and teresa giudice, rhonj, danielle staub instagram, danielle staub house, danielle staub beverly, danielle real housewives of new jersey, real housewives of new jersey, danielle staub engaged, margaret josephs, danielle staub beverly merrill, danielle staub daughters, danielle staub book, danielle staub and marty, danielle staub beverly ann merrill, cop without a badge, danielle staub divorce, danielle staub wedding, danielle staub marty mccaffrey, teresa giudice and danielle staub feud, danielle staub and margaret fight and danielle staub real name.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Danielle Staub, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones