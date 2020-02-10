Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Zayn Malik, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally am a big fan of Zayn Malik, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zayn Malik right now? On Google Trends Zayn Malik had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Zayn Malik’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.0. so by that measure, Zayn Malik has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Zayn Malik never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zayn Malik has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Zayn Malik are also searching for these related terms: zayn malik gigi, harry styles, harry styles zayn malik, gigi hadid zayn malik, gigi hadid, zayn malik one direction, one direction, louis tomlinson zayn malik, liam payne, niall horan, louis tomlinson, zayn malik 2019, zayn malik instagram, zayn malik hair, zayn and gigi, zayn malik and gigi, zayn malik and gigi hadid, justin bieber, zayn malik songs, zayn malik song, zayn malik hairstyle, zayn malik height, zayn malik birthday, zayn malik net worth and zayn malik age.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zayn Malik, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones