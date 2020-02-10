Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Heather Graham, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally really like Heather Graham, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Heather Graham right now? On Google Trends Heather Graham had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 75 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-29 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Heather Graham’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.3. so by that measure, Heather Graham has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Heather Graham never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Heather Graham has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Heather Graham are also searching for these related terms: austin powers, heather graham austin powers, hangover, boogie nights, heather graham movies, heather graham books, austin powers the spy who shagged me, the spy who shagged me, austin powers 2, heather graham 2019, heather graham author, the hangover, austin powers spy who shagged me, killing me softly, felicity shagwell, austin powers cast, hangover cast, heather locklear, the spy who shagged me cast, felicity austin powers, que paso ayer, heather graham krewe of hunters and bowfinger.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Heather Graham, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones