Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Victoria Justice, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally have always appreciated Victoria Justice, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Victoria Justice right now? On Google Trends Victoria Justice had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Victoria Justice’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 72.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.3. so by that measure, Victoria Justice has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Victoria Justice never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Victoria Justice has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Victoria Justice are also searching for these related terms: victorious, ariana grande, victoria justice ariana grande, nina dobrev, victoria justice nina dobrev, elizabeth gillies, avan jogia, victoria justice age, victoria secret, victoria justice 2019, victoria justice now, how is victoria justice, victorious cast, victoria justice instagram, victoria justice net worth, ariana grande victorious, victoria justice and ariana grande, victoria justice and nina dobrev, tori vega, daniella monet, nina dobrev and victoria justice, victoria justice boyfriend, justice for victoria, avan jogia and victoria justice and how old is victoria justice.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Victoria Justice, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones