Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Jessica Simpson, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally have always appreciated Jessica Simpson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jessica Simpson right now? On Google Trends Jessica Simpson had a popularity ranking of 80 ten days ago, 69 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 70 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 84 three days ago, 84 two days ago, 69 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jessica Simpson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.1. so by that measure, Jessica Simpson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jessica Simpson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jessica Simpson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Jessica Simpson are also searching for these related terms: ellen jessica simpson, nick lachey, jessica simpson nick lachey, jessica simpson interview, jessica simpson book, jessica simpson net worth, jessica simpson shoes, jessica simpson ellen interview, john mayer, jessica simpson john mayer, jessica simpson boots, instagram jessica simpson, jessica simpson husband, jessica simpson weight, jessica simpson 2020, jessica simpson baby, jessica simpson 2019, dukes of hazzard, jessica simpson jeans, jessica simpson open book, dukes of hazzard jessica simpson, jessica simpson eric johnson, eric johnson, open book and jessica simpson on ellen.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jessica Simpson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones