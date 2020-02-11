Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Ben Affleck, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally really like Ben Affleck, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ben Affleck right now? On Google Trends Ben Affleck had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 69 six days ago, 67 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Ben Affleck’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.2. so by that measure, Ben Affleck has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ben Affleck never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ben Affleck has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Ben Affleck are also searching for these related terms: ben affleck movie, ben affleck movies, ben affleck batman, batman, jennifer garner, ben affleck jennifer garner, ben affleck matt damon, matt damon, ben affleck film, netflix ben affleck, jennifer lopez, ben affleck 2019, jennifer lopez ben affleck, ben affleck jennifer lopez, ben affleck tattoo, jennifer garner and ben affleck, ryan reynolds, casey affleck, pearl harbor, ben affleck 2020, town ben affleck, henry cavill, brad pitt, ben affleck filme and ben affleck net worth.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ben Affleck, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones