Hello! I have found some interesting information on Katy Perry, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have always appreciated Katy Perry, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Katy Perry right now? On Google Trends Katy Perry had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 92 five days ago, 60 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 92. If we compare Katy Perry’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 67.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.0. so by that measure, Katy Perry has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Katy Perry never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katy Perry has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Katy Perry are also searching for these related terms: katy perry lyrics, katy perry orlando, katy perry orlando bloom, orlando bloom, roar, roar katy perry, katy perry songs, katy perry taylor swift, katy perry song, taylor swift, katy perry 2019, firework, firework katy perry, katy perry hot, katy perry perfume, dark horse katy perry, katy perry youtube, katy perry christmas, katy perry age, katy perry 2020, lady gaga, instagram katy perry, katy perry super bowl, music and ariana grande.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katy Perry, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones