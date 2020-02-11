Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Elizabeth Taylor, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Elizabeth Taylor, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Taylor right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Taylor had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 56. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Elizabeth Taylor’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.0. so by that measure, Elizabeth Taylor has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Taylor never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Taylor has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Taylor are also searching for these related terms: richard burton elizabeth taylor, elizabeth taylor eyes, richard burton, cleopatra elizabeth taylor, elizabeth taylor perfume, cleopatra, elizabeth taylor white diamonds, elizabeth taylor children, taylor swift, elizabeth taylor diamond, elizabeth taylor movies, liz taylor, michael jackson, young elizabeth taylor, elizabeth taylor little women, little women, marilyn monroe, elizabeth taylor husbands, queen elizabeth, elizabeth taylor ojos, elizabeth taylor passion, eliza taylor, audrey hepburn, elizabeth warren and elizabeth taylor net worth.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Taylor, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones