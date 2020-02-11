Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jared Leto, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally have always appreciated Jared Leto, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jared Leto right now? On Google Trends Jared Leto had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Jared Leto’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.5. so by that measure, Jared Leto is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jared Leto never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jared Leto has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Jared Leto are also searching for these related terms: jared leto joker, leto joker, joker, morbius, morbius jared leto, jared leto movie, jared leto movies, jared leto young, jared leto suicide squad, suicide squad, jared leto the joker, the joker, jared leto 2019, joaquin phoenix, heath ledger, instagram jared leto, film jared leto, jared leto marvel, coringa, suicide squad joker, jared leto band, batman, dallas buyers club, jared leto coringa and jared leto 30 seconds to mars.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jared Leto, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones