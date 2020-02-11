What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Amber Rose, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have always appreciated Amber Rose, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amber Rose right now? On Google Trends Amber Rose had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 76 seven days ago, 96 six days ago, 71 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 71. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 96. If we compare Amber Rose’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 67.4. so by that measure, Amber Rose is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amber Rose never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amber Rose has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Amber Rose are also searching for these related terms: amber rose gill, amber heard, amber rose instagram, kanye amber rose, amber rose revah, punisher, wiz khalifa, kanye west, blac chyna, amber rose baby, amber rose kanye west, lily rose depp, amber rose hair, ruby rose, amber rose 2019, amber rose age, love island, 21 savage, amber rose net worth, amber rose ig, kylie jenner, kim kardashian, amber rose sexy, cardi b and amber rose rush.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amber Rose, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones