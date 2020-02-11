Hello! I have found some curious things on Julia Roberts, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Julia Roberts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Julia Roberts right now? On Google Trends Julia Roberts had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 69 seven days ago, 64 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Julia Roberts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.8. so by that measure, Julia Roberts has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Julia Roberts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Julia Roberts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Julia Roberts are also searching for these related terms: julia roberts movie, julia roberts movies, pretty woman, pretty woman julia roberts, julia roberts film, richard gere julia roberts, richard gere, julia roberts 2019, harriet, julia roberts harriet, harriet tubman, harriet tubman julia roberts, emma roberts julia roberts, emma roberts, pelicula julia roberts, sandra bullock, hugh grant, hugh grant julia roberts, julia roberts age, julia roberts filme, julia roberts kids, julia roberts husband, notting hill, julia roberts netflix and eric roberts.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Julia Roberts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones