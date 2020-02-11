Hello! I have found some fun facts on Alec Baldwin, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have always appreciated Alec Baldwin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alec Baldwin right now? On Google Trends Alec Baldwin had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Alec Baldwin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.3. so by that measure, Alec Baldwin has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alec Baldwin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alec Baldwin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Alec Baldwin are also searching for these related terms: alec baldwin wife, hailey baldwin, roast alec baldwin, kim basinger, alec baldwin hilaria, hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin kim basinger, snl alec baldwin, alec baldwin movies, snl, alec baldwin trump, alec baldwin net worth, young alec baldwin, ireland baldwin, meryl streep, baldwin brothers, alec baldwin daughter, stephen baldwin, justin bieber, roast of alec baldwin, alec baldwin brothers, william baldwin, alec baldwin age, alec baldwin instagram and alec baldwin kids.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alec Baldwin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones