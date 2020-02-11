Hello! I have found some curious things on Cam Gigandet, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Cam Gigandet, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cam Gigandet right now? On Google Trends Cam Gigandet had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Cam Gigandet’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.1. so by that measure, Cam Gigandet is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cam Gigandet never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cam Gigandet has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Cam Gigandet are also searching for these related terms: burlesque, twilight, cam gigandet twilight, burlesque cast, never back down, christina aguilera, twilight cast, eric dane, never back down cast and cast of burlesque.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cam Gigandet, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones