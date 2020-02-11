What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jon Hamm, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have always appreciated Jon Hamm, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jon Hamm right now? On Google Trends Jon Hamm had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Jon Hamm’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.2. so by that measure, Jon Hamm has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jon Hamm never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jon Hamm has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Jon Hamm are also searching for these related terms: mad men jon hamm, mad men, john hamm, jon hamm movies, jon hamm penis, jon hamm black mirror, jon hamm skip the dishes, don draper, january jones, jennifer westfeldt, jon hamm baby driver, jon hamm wife, baby driver, keri russell, jon hamm young, jon hamm the report, jon hamm bridesmaids, the report, jon hamm instagram, jon hamm height, jon hamm snl, bridesmaids, jon hamm girlfriend, jon hamm net worth and jon hamm age.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jon Hamm, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones