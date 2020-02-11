Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Amber Riley, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally am a big fan of Amber Riley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amber Riley right now? On Google Trends Amber Riley had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 85 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 85. If we compare Amber Riley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 62.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.6. so by that measure, Amber Riley has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Amber Riley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amber Riley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Amber Riley are also searching for these related terms: amber heard, amber riley glee, glee, elon musk, glee cast, amber riley dwts, mercedes glee and mercedes jones.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amber Riley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones