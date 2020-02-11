Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Demi Lovato, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally really like Demi Lovato, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Demi Lovato right now? On Google Trends Demi Lovato had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Demi Lovato’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.7. so by that measure, Demi Lovato is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Demi Lovato never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Demi Lovato has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Demi Lovato are also searching for these related terms: demi lovato 2020, grammys, grammys demi lovato, demi lovato national anthem, grammys 2020, demi lovato lyrics, demi lovato super bowl, anyone, super bowl, grammy, grammy demi lovato, selena gomez demi lovato, selena gomez, demi lovato overdose, super bowl 2020, demi lovato song, demi lovato boyfriend, demi lovato pregnant, demi lovato songs, demi lovato 2019, anyone lyrics, demi lovato performance, demi lovato instagram, austin wilson demi lovato and austin wilson.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Demi Lovato, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones