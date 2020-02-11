What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Benedict Cumberbatch, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Benedict Cumberbatch, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Benedict Cumberbatch right now? On Google Trends Benedict Cumberbatch had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 69 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Benedict Cumberbatch’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.8. so by that measure, Benedict Cumberbatch has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Benedict Cumberbatch never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Benedict Cumberbatch has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Benedict Cumberbatch are also searching for these related terms: benedict cumberbatch sherlock, sherlock, sherlock holmes benedict cumberbatch, sherlock holmes, benedict cumberbatch movies, film benedict cumberbatch, 1917 benedict cumberbatch, 1917, grinch benedict cumberbatch, grinch, dr strange, benedict cumberbatch hobbit, doctor strange, the grinch benedict cumberbatch, martin freeman, the grinch, tom holland, imitation game, benedict cumberbatch name generator, benedict cumberbatch names, benedict cumberbatch smaug, tom hiddleston, benedict cumberbatch wife, benedict cumberbatch meme and the hobbit benedict cumberbatch.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Benedict Cumberbatch, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones