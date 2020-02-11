Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Jordin Sparks, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally have always appreciated Jordin Sparks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordin Sparks right now? On Google Trends Jordin Sparks had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jordin Sparks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.3. so by that measure, Jordin Sparks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordin Sparks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordin Sparks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Jordin Sparks are also searching for these related terms: jason derulo jordin sparks, jason derulo, jordin sparks no air, jordin sparks tattoo, jordan, jason derulo and jordin sparks, jordin sparks battlefield, jordan sparks, jordin sparks songs, jordin sparks husband, jordin sparks instagram, jordin sparks no air lyrics, jordin sparks baby, jordin sparks net worth, iggy azalea, jordin sparks age, jordin sparks battlefield lyrics, jordyn woods, how old is jordin sparks, jordin sparks tattoo lyrics, jennifer hudson, jordin sparks one wing, jordin sparks family, jordin sparks dad and jordin sparks parents.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordin Sparks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones