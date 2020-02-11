Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Janelle Monae, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally am a big fan of Janelle Monae, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janelle Monae right now? On Google Trends Janelle Monae had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 75 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-06 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Janelle Monae’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.7. so by that measure, Janelle Monae is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janelle Monae never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janelle Monae has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Janelle Monae are also searching for these related terms: tessa thompson, janelle monae tessa thompson, harriet, make me feel janelle monae, janelle monae i like that, janelle monae songs, antebellum, janelle monae yoga, janelle monae movies, janelle monae pynk, jordan peele, i like that janelle monae lyrics, janelle monae nude, janelle monae tour, janelle monae net worth, harriet tubman, janelle monae girlfriend, janelle monae dating, tightrope janelle monae, queen janelle monae lyrics, janelle monae instagram, zoe kravitz, hidden figures, tmz and lady and the tramp.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janelle Monae, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones