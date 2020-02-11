What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Sean Penn, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally really like Sean Penn, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sean Penn right now? On Google Trends Sean Penn had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 58 nine days ago, 70 eight days ago, 73 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Sean Penn’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.6. so by that measure, Sean Penn has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sean Penn never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sean Penn has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Sean Penn are also searching for these related terms: sean penn movies, sean penn chapo, madonna sean penn, madonna, sean penn movie, el chapo sean penn, sean penn film, el chapo, charlize theron sean penn, charlize theron, bad boys, mel gibson, sean penn bad boys, sean penn friends, mel gibson sean penn, sean penn net worth, chris penn, sean clifford penn state, sean penn young, robin wright, sean clifford, milk sean penn, sean penn fast times, sean penn wife and brad pitt.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sean Penn, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones