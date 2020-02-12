What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Amy Winehouse, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally am a big fan of Amy Winehouse, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amy Winehouse right now? On Google Trends Amy Winehouse had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 87 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 57 three days ago, 57 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 71. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 87. If we compare Amy Winehouse’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.9. so by that measure, Amy Winehouse is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amy Winehouse never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amy Winehouse has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Amy Winehouse are also searching for these related terms: black amy winehouse, amy winehouse lyrics, black to black amy winehouse, amy winehouse back to back, back to back, back to black amy winehouse, back to black, valerie, amy winehouse valerie, amy winehouse death, rehab amy winehouse, amy winehouse no no no, rehab, amy winehouse songs, amy winehouse youtube, amy winehouse blake, blake amy winehouse, letra amy winehouse, amy winehouse chords, amy winehouse back to black lyrics, whitney houston, valerie lyrics amy winehouse, amy winehouse valerie lyrics, back to black lyrics and amy winehouse age.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amy Winehouse, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones