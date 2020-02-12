Hello! I have found some curious things on Anna Kendrick, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have always appreciated Anna Kendrick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Kendrick right now? On Google Trends Anna Kendrick had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Anna Kendrick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.8. so by that measure, Anna Kendrick has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Kendrick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Kendrick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Kendrick are also searching for these related terms: anna kendrick movies, pitch perfect, anna kendrick pitch perfect, noelle anna kendrick, noelle, anna kendrick christmas, blake lively, anna kendrick anthony beauvillier, beauvillier, anna kendrick twilight, anthony beauvillier, blake lively anna kendrick, anna kendrick height, anna kendrick blake lively, twilight, anna kendrick commercial, anna kendrick boyfriend, anna kendrick hot, anna kendrick ben richardson, ben richardson, anna kendrick song, sexy anna kendrick, cups, anna kendrick net worth and anna kendrick christmas movie.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Kendrick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones