Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kelly Rowland, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally am a big fan of Kelly Rowland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Rowland right now? On Google Trends Kelly Rowland had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Kelly Rowland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.2. so by that measure, Kelly Rowland is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Rowland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Rowland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Rowland are also searching for these related terms: kelly rowland nelly, beyonce, nelly, kelly rowland son, kelly rowland child, motivation kelly rowland, kelly rowland net worth, motivation, kelly rowland songs, dilemma kelly rowland, michelle williams, kelly rowland husband, dilemma, kelly rowland baby, stole kelly rowland, kelly rowland instagram, kelly rowland christmas movie, kelly rowland excel, kelly rowland age, kelly rowland fabletics, nelly and kelly rowland, beyonce and kelly rowland, motivation lyrics kelly rowland, motivation lyrics and fabletics.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Rowland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones