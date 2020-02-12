Hello! I have found some interesting information on Kathy Ireland, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kathy Ireland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kathy Ireland right now? On Google Trends Kathy Ireland had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Kathy Ireland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.3. so by that measure, Kathy Ireland is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kathy Ireland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kathy Ireland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Kathy Ireland are also searching for these related terms: kathy ireland young, kathy ireland 2019, kathy ireland home, kathy ireland age, kathy ireland net worth, loaded weapon, kathy ireland rugs, kathy ireland furniture, kathy ireland sports illustrated cover, how old is kathy ireland, who is kathy ireland and kathy ireland weighted blanket.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kathy Ireland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones