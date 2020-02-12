Hello! I have found some interesting information on Matt Damon, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally really like Matt Damon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Damon right now? On Google Trends Matt Damon had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Matt Damon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 75.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.7. so by that measure, Matt Damon has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Damon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Damon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Damon are also searching for these related terms: matt damon movie, matt damon movies, matt damon film, ben affleck, ben affleck matt damon, mark wahlberg matt damon, christian bale matt damon, mark wahlberg, christian bale, dicaprio, matt damon 2019, bourne, matt damon leonardo dicaprio, leonardo dicaprio, brad pitt, matt damon wife, matt damon snl, matt damon net worth, jimmy kimmel, jimmy kimmel matt damon, matt damon good will hunting, good will hunting, robin williams matt damon, matt damon young and robin williams.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Damon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones