What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Melissa Gorga, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally am a big fan of Melissa Gorga, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Melissa Gorga right now? On Google Trends Melissa Gorga had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 58 three days ago, 58 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Melissa Gorga’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.7. so by that measure, Melissa Gorga is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Melissa Gorga never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Melissa Gorga has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Melissa Gorga are also searching for these related terms: teresa giudice, melissa gorga instagram, envy, melissa gorga envy, melissa gorga pregnant, melissa gorga net worth, joe and melissa gorga, melissa gorga house, teresa giudice instagram, joe giudice, melissa gorga before, is melissa gorga pregnant, melissa gorga baby, melissa gorga birthday, danielle staub, envy by melissa gorga, margaret josephs, melissa gorga nose job, real housewives of new jersey, melissa gorga net worth 2019, melissa gorga age, joe giudice instagram, melissa gorga store, how old is melissa gorga and melissa gorga before and after.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Melissa Gorga, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones