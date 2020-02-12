What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Milo Ventimiglia, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Milo Ventimiglia, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Milo Ventimiglia right now? On Google Trends Milo Ventimiglia had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Milo Ventimiglia’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.7. so by that measure, Milo Ventimiglia has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Milo Ventimiglia never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Milo Ventimiglia has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Milo Ventimiglia are also searching for these related terms: this is us, this is us milo ventimiglia, gilmore girls, milo ventimiglia gilmore girls, milo ventimiglia wife, milo ventimiglia alexis bledel, alexis bledel, mandy moore, milo ventimiglia movies, milo ventimiglia girlfriend, jess gilmore girls, milo ventimiglia height, the art of racing in the rain, heroes, alexis bledel and milo ventimiglia, sylvester stallone, this is us cast, jennifer lopez, milo ventimiglia age, milo ventimiglia instagram, milo ventimiglia young, milo ventimiglia mouth, gilmore girls cast, milo yiannopoulos and milo anthony ventimiglia.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Milo Ventimiglia, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones