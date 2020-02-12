Hello! I have found some curious things on Criss Angel, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally am a big fan of Criss Angel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Criss Angel right now? On Google Trends Criss Angel had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Criss Angel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.5. so by that measure, Criss Angel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Criss Angel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Criss Angel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Criss Angel are also searching for these related terms: criss angel vegas, mindfreak, criss angel las vegas, criss angel mindfreak, criss angel tickets, criss angel show, criss angel 2019, criss angel net worth, chris angel, criss angel belinda, belinda, criss angel magic, criss angel son, planet hollywood, david blaine, criss angel instagram, criss angel wife, david copperfield, magician criss angel, criss angel mago, belinda y criss angel, criss angel raw, criss angel age, criss angel death and criss angel corpus christi.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Criss Angel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones