What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jay-Z, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally have always appreciated Jay-Z, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jay-Z right now? On Google Trends Jay-Z had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 87 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 87. If we compare Jay-Z’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.8. so by that measure, Jay-Z is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jay-Z never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jay-Z has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Jay-Z are also searching for these related terms: beyonce, jay z, beyonce and jay-z, jay-z net worth, jay-z empire state of mind, jay-z kanye west, kanye west, jay-z linkin park, jay-z songs, jay-z holy grail, lyrics empire state of mind jay-z, how old is jay-z, jay-z / linkin park numb / encore, how much is jay-z worth, jay-z spotify, jay-z instagram, jay-z age, jay-z on spotify, jay-z and kanye west, jay-z young forever, jay-z 99 problems, jay-z the blueprint, jay-z book, lyrics holy grail jay-z and jay-z news.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jay-Z, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones