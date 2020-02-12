What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Paul Rudd, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally have always appreciated Paul Rudd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 65 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 73 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.3. so by that measure, Paul Rudd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: paul rudd movie, look at us paul rudd, paul rudd movies, netflix paul rudd, look at us, friends, friends paul rudd, paul rudd age, ant man, paul rudd wife, paul rudd meme, paul rudd clueless, jennifer aniston paul rudd, paul rudd living with yourself, clueless, living with yourself, jennifer aniston, paul rudd 2019, paul rudd net worth, paul rudd conan, paul rudd son, paul rudd hot ones, hey look at us paul rudd, aisling bea and aisling bea paul rudd.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones