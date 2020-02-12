Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Scott Baio, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally am a big fan of Scott Baio, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Scott Baio right now? On Google Trends Scott Baio had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Scott Baio’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.8. so by that measure, Scott Baio is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Scott Baio never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Scott Baio has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Scott Baio are also searching for these related terms: nicole eggert, scott baio twitter, erin moran, charles in charge, scott baio net worth, scott baio wife and chachi.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Scott Baio, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones