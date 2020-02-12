What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jensen Ackles, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have always appreciated Jensen Ackles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jensen Ackles right now? On Google Trends Jensen Ackles had a popularity ranking of 67 ten days ago, 84 nine days ago, 86 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 57 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 93 four days ago, 71 three days ago, 71 two days ago, 71 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 76. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-06 when they had a rank of 93. If we compare Jensen Ackles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 77.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 73.4. so by that measure, Jensen Ackles has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jensen Ackles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jensen Ackles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Jensen Ackles are also searching for these related terms: jared padalecki, supernatural, jensen ackles supernatural, jensen ackles wife, misha collins, dean winchester, danneel ackles, jensen ackles net worth, jensen ackles young, jensen ackles instagram, supernatural cast, dean supernatural, jensen ackles height, jared padalecki wife, jensen ackles and jared padalecki, jensen ackles age, jensen ackles kids, smallville, twitter jensen ackles, smallville jensen ackles, jensen ackles album, sam winchester, jensen ackles days of our lives, jeffrey dean morgan and jensen ackles shirtless.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jensen Ackles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones