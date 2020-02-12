What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Ashlee Simpson, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally really like Ashlee Simpson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashlee Simpson right now? On Google Trends Ashlee Simpson had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Ashlee Simpson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.7. so by that measure, Ashlee Simpson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashlee Simpson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashlee Simpson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Ashlee Simpson are also searching for these related terms: jessica simpson, ashlee simpson ross, ashlee simpson snl, ashlee simpson kids, evan ross, ashlee simpson love, ashlee simpson pieces of me, pete wentz, ashlee simpson husband, ashlee simpson lip sync, ashlee simpson 2019, ashlee simpson instagram, ashlee simpson songs, ashlee simpson nose job, ryan cabrera, benji madden, who is ashlee simpson married to, ashlee simpson lala and ashlee simpson plastic surgery.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashlee Simpson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones