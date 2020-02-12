Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on NeNe Leakes, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally am a big fan of NeNe Leakes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is NeNe Leakes right now? On Google Trends NeNe Leakes had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare NeNe Leakes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.6. so by that measure, NeNe Leakes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that NeNe Leakes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how NeNe Leakes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for NeNe Leakes are also searching for these related terms: nene leakes net worth, kenya moore, porsha williams, kandi burruss, cynthia bailey, nene leakes age, rhoa, wendy williams, nene leakes instagram, wendy williams nene leakes, nene leakes net worth 2019, kandi burruss net worth, marlo hampton, nene leakes son, nene leakes twitter, how old is nene leakes, nene leakes ig, real housewives of atlanta, nene leakes fired, nene leakes house, nene leakes gif, nene leakes the ghetto, nene leakes store, nene leakes memes and wendy williams and nene leakes.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding NeNe Leakes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones