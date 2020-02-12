Hello! I have found some fun facts on Shay Mitchell, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally am a big fan of Shay Mitchell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shay Mitchell right now? On Google Trends Shay Mitchell had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Shay Mitchell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.0. so by that measure, Shay Mitchell is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Shay Mitchell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shay Mitchell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Shay Mitchell are also searching for these related terms: you, shay mitchell you, shay mitchell baby, pretty little liars, shay mitchell matte babel, shay mitchell pretty little liars, matte babel, you peach, you cast, dollface, shay mitchell baby name, shay mitchell instagram, ashley benson, shay mitchell boyfriend, shay mitchell dollface, lucy hale, shay mitchell husband, shay mitchell baby daddy, you netflix, troian bellisario, shay mitchell age, shay mitchell pregnant, shay mitchell ethnicity, shay mitchell net worth and elizabeth lail.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shay Mitchell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones