Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Viola Davis, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally have always appreciated Viola Davis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Viola Davis right now? On Google Trends Viola Davis had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-06 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Viola Davis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.0. so by that measure, Viola Davis is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Viola Davis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Viola Davis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Viola Davis are also searching for these related terms: how to get away, viola davis movies, how to get away with a murderer, murder, viola davis the help, the help, how to get away with murder, viola davis husband, viola davis expedia, troop zero, annalise keating, viola davis oscar, viola davis age, viola davis expedia commercial, viola davis net worth, widows, suicide squad, viola davis instagram, octavia spencer, viola davis gif, how to get away with a murderer season 6, htgawm, viola davis iu, aja naomi king and viola davis meme.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Viola Davis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones