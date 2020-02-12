What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Ariel Winter, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally am a big fan of Ariel Winter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ariel Winter right now? On Google Trends Ariel Winter had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Ariel Winter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.8. so by that measure, Ariel Winter is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ariel Winter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ariel Winter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Ariel Winter are also searching for these related terms: modern family, ariel winter modern family, ariel winter instagram, sarah hyland, ariel winter bikini, modern family cast, ariel winter hot, luke benward, ariel winter boyfriend, reddit ariel winter, ariel winter pics, ariel winter 2019, ariel winter age, alex modern family, ariel winter surgery, ariel winter levi meaden, ariel winter breast reduction, ariel winter leaked, ariel winter feet, ariel winter weight loss, kylie jenner, ariel winter mother, ariel winter net worth, ariel winter height and sofia vergara.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ariel Winter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones