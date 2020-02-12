Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Eva Mendes, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Eva Mendes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eva Mendes right now? On Google Trends Eva Mendes had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 75 six days ago, 72 five days ago, 57 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 81 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 85. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Eva Mendes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 67.2. so by that measure, Eva Mendes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Eva Mendes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eva Mendes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Eva Mendes are also searching for these related terms: ryan gosling eva mendes, ryan gosling, eva mendes and ryan gosling, eva mendes kids, eva longoria, ghost rider, eva mendes 2019, hitch, eva mendes instagram, eva mendes age, eva mendes movies, eva mendes hot, training day, eva mendes married, eva mendes husband, eva mendes ryan gosling kids, ryan gosling kids, eva mendez, fast and furious, eva mendes fast and furious, eva mendes net worth, will smith, 2 fast 2 furious, salma hayek and ghost rider cast.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eva Mendes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones