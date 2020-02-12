Hello! I have found some curious things on Michael Bolton, current as of 2020-02-11. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Michael Bolton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Michael Bolton right now? On Google Trends Michael Bolton had a popularity ranking of 67 ten days ago, 74 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 73 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Michael Bolton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 66.6. so by that measure, Michael Bolton is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Michael Bolton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Michael Bolton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-11, my research indicates that people searching for Michael Bolton are also searching for these related terms: michael bolton songs, michael bolton song, michael bolton mp3, michael bolton when a man loves a woman, michael bolton youtube, to love somebody michael bolton, when a man loves a woman, michael bolton how am i supposed to live without you, michael bolton 2019, to love somebody, john bolton, michael bolton tour, how am i supposed to live without you, michael bolton a love so beautiful, michael bolton tickets, a love so beautiful, michael bolton love songs, michael bolton said i love you, office space michael bolton, michael bolton said i loved you but i lied, kenny g, michael bolton songs download, michael bolton jack sparrow, michael bolton tour uk and lonely island michael bolton.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Michael Bolton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones