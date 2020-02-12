Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Lenny Kravitz, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally am a big fan of Lenny Kravitz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lenny Kravitz right now? On Google Trends Lenny Kravitz had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Lenny Kravitz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.0. so by that measure, Lenny Kravitz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lenny Kravitz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lenny Kravitz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Lenny Kravitz are also searching for these related terms: lenny kravitz 2020, lisa bonet, lisa bonet lenny kravitz, lenny kravitz lyrics, zoe kravitz, again lenny kravitz, jason momoa, lenny kravitz low, jason momoa lenny kravitz, lenny kravitz 2019, lenny kravitz scarf, lenny kravitz daughter, lenny kravitz fly away, julie zenatti lenny kravitz, lenny kravitz tour, julie zenatti, here to love lenny kravitz, lenny kravitz songs, lenny kravitz wife, youtube lenny kravitz, hunger games lenny kravitz, lenny kravitz concert, hunger games, nicole kidman and vanessa paradis lenny kravitz.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lenny Kravitz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones